By Trend

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, a recognized Indian yogi and mystic, has delivered a lecture at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The subject of his presentation was “Inner Engineering: Technologies for Wellbeing”.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The subject constitutes a comprehensive system derived from centuries-old yoga studies aiming at profound and sustainable personal transformation. This includes techniques to accomplish harmony by bringing together human body, mind, senses, and energy to the culmination. No physical training or knowledge of yoga is required, and the techniques are easily adaptable to any lifestyle.

The event was followed by the Q&A session.

One of India’s 50 most recognized personalities, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic and a bestselling author dedicated to the improvement of human spiritual and physical condition. Sadhguru was invited to speak at a number of international forums, including the UN Headquarters. He is a frequent presenter at the World Economic Forum, addressing a broad audience through TED conferences. Leading educational institutions inviting Sadhguru include Oxford, Stanford, Harvard and Yale Universities, Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other worldwide recognized institutions.