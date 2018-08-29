By Trend

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Air Force conducted training flights, the ministry said in a message Aug. 28.

During the training flights, planes and helicopters fulfilled the tasks of destroying the targets.

Aviation crews also played tactical episodes to workout tasks to support land forces from the air, destroy command posts, armored vehicles and troops of the imaginary enemy, as well as conduct aerial reconnaissance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz