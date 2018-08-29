29 August 2018 10:09 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Two assistants to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have been appointed, according to the website of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.
Emin Huseynov and Khalid Ahadov have been appointed assistants to the first vice-president. Thus, there are six assistants to the first vice-president.
Other four assistants to the first vice-president are Anar Alakbarov, Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Elchin Amirbayov and Gunduz Karimov.
