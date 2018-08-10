By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on August 11.

Short-term rain is predicted in some places at night. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +20-22˚C at night, +23-26˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +20-22˚C at night, + 23-25˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Strong north-west wind will blow, as a result of which going to beaches is not advisable.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +19-24˚C at night, +25-30˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +17-22˚C.

