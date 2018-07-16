By Trend

Eighteen radical opposition activists and supporters of radical religious groups were detained in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city on July 15 as a result of professional and resolute actions of law enforcement agencies, Trend learned from law enforcement bodies.

The activists supported from abroad planned to repeat Ganja events in Sumgait, violate public stability in the city, creating riots and confrontation.

Information on their activities was carefully analyzed by law enforcement agencies, and their links to radicals were identified through appropriate measures. Their plans were fully disclosed. After that it was decided to detain them.

At present, the special operation of law enforcement agencies continues.

Earlier, during the meeting with the participation of law enforcement officials, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev warned that anyone related to these events should be brought to justice and be punished.

