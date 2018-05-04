By Rashid Shirinov

Success in the cooperation between the U.S. and Azerbaijan promises new prospects, Head of the Delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Robert Goodlatte said on May 3.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

The congressman said that the U.S. attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries and exchanged views on further intensification of cooperation on the bilateral platform.

Mammadyarov briefed the guest on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, large-scale energy projects being implemented with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, as well as directions of the non-oil sector development.

Speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is the main threat to stability and security in the region, Mammadyarov mentioned that attempts to change internationally recognized borders are unacceptable.

The minister stressed the need for immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and noted that the conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on various issues of international and regional agenda.

Azerbaijan and the U.S. established diplomatic relations in 1992. Today, the two countries work to promote European energy security, expand trade and investment, and combat terrorism and transnational threats. The U.S. is committed to strengthening democracy and promoting economic diversification in Azerbaijan.

Currently, the U.S. companies are actively involved in the development of Caspian hydrocarbons in offshore Azerbaijani oilfields, and the U.S. government actively supported the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline as the primary route of transportation for Caspian oil.

