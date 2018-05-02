Trend:

Responding to a request from the Academy of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the U.S. Embassy in Baku has provided a comprehensive collection of books.

The collection includes world bestsellers about self-development and leadership, as well as English language learning.

Mr. William Gill, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Baku, visited the Academy on May 2, joined by Gen. Ismayil Alekberov, Chief of the Academy of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The donation was part of the American Shelves Initiative, a U.S. Government-supported project which aims at educating audiences about the United States, American history, culture and values.

