The candidates participating in the presidential election have phoned and thanked for the organization of the election, said Mazahir Pahanov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), at the Commission’s meeting in Baku on April 15.

This election is one of the most successful pages in the life of Azerbaijan, he noted.

The election was held in line with the requirements of the law, added Panahov.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11. The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered over 86 percent of votes in the election.



On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country. The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

