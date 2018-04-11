By Trend

The presidential election in Azerbaijan is being held in the conditions of democracy and in line with the legislation of the country, Member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleg Medunitsa told Trend April 11.

He came to Azerbaijan to observe the presidential election in the country as a member of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development.

“The voting process is very active at polling stations. There are no violations. The voting takes place in an atmosphere of absolute stability and in a very positive atmosphere,” he said.

Medunitsa also noted that Azerbaijan is a friendly country for Ukraine.

“Bilateral relations between our countries are developing constantly. I believe that they will also be strengthened in the future,” added the Ukrainian MP.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

