By Trend

A meeting of Senior Officials of member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) kicked off in Baku April 3.

Azerbaijan is represented by the country’s permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev at the meeting.

The meeting will be held on April 3-4 as a part of the preparation process for the NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference to be held in Baku on April 5-6.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela Ruben Dario Molina, who is chairing the conference, noted that the intentions and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement contribute to the stable development of the organization’s member countries.

He added that NAM is a platform for the promotion of peace and security.

Yashar Aliyev, for his part, said that the Movement plays an important role in solving regional and social issues.

The Non-Aligned Movement Mid-Term Ministerial Conference will be held under the theme of “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”.

NAM participating states, representatives of observer states and international organizations, countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference.



NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference, to be held in Baku, is expected to be attended by 800 participants.

