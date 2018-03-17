By Trend

The Global Baku Forum is important for the world and it has become an effective platform for discussing significant issues and finding ways to address them, Serbia's ex-president Boris Tadic told reporters on the sidelines of the 6th Global Baku Forum on March 16.

Tadic noted that he took part in all previous forums. "Given the importance of the Forum, every time I come to Baku to participate in it," he added.

He stressed that along with contributing to effective discussions, the Forum enhances the authority and role of Azerbaijan in the world.

Tadic further said that Azerbaijan respects all cultures and diversity.

"Azerbaijan is making an important contribution to the world in this direction, which enhances the country's international prestige. I am very pleased to participate in this Forum," said the former president of Serbia.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

