By Trend

The EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, will visit Azerbaijan on Feb.19, an EU spokesperson told Trend.

During the two-day visit to Baku, Klaar plans to hold several high-level meetings with the Azerbaijani leadership. The talks will cover the topics of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as regional security and cooperation.

This will be his second visit to Azerbaijan. Klaar paid his first visit to Baku in early December 2017.

Toivo Klaar was appointed to this post in 2017 and succeeded Ambassador Herbert Salber.

