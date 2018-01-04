By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather on January 5.

Weak mist is predicted in some places. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +8-11˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +4-6˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg within the normal range. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +4-9˚C in daytime.

