YARAT hosts vibrant Battle 4 LastCharshanba festival at Baku Boulevard [PHOTOS]

The Battle 4 LastCharshanba festival, hosted by YARAT Contemporary Art Space on the scenic Baku Boulevard, beautifully merged urban culture with the vibrant traditions of Novruz, Azernews reports.

This event was organized with the support of URBAN ArtCommunity Azerbaijan and the Baku Boulevard Administration, showcasing a unique blend of art, competition, and cultural celebration.

The festival commenced with a captivating Street Xonça master class presented by Said Rzayev. Participants were invited to explore the rich tapestry of Novruz customs intertwined with contemporary urban expressions, fostering creativity and cultural dialogue.

As the day unfolded, the boulevard transformed into a lively hub of activity, highlighted by the Scratch Session skateboarding competition.

Talented skateboarders took to the ramps, showcasing their remarkable skills and athleticism. Adding to the excitement, Anar Shamsi led a thrilling master class and organized a traditional Mortal Eggs fight, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Tema var art zone.

In conjunction with the Graffiti Jam project, renowned street artists from the city unveiled their latest creations, contributing to the dynamic artistic landscape of Baku and celebrating the creative spirit that defines urban culture.

The festival also featured electrifying breakdance and mixed dance styles competitions at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the 20th-21st centuries.

Festival-goers were treated to an exceptional performance by the legendary Georgian DJ Gocha Khukhuni, who served as a special guest and added an extra layer of excitement to the dance battles.

As the festival drew to a close, participants gathered around a stunning digital bonfire, titled Inferno Mode. This awe-inspiring visual spectacle created a magical atmosphere, around which attendees joyfully performed the traditional Novruz dance - yalli.

This dance symbolized unity, community, and the vibrant spirit of the Novruz holiday, leaving everyone with lasting memories of a remarkable festival that celebrated both heritage and innovation.