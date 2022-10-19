Armenia said orders Indian Pinaka rocket launcher worth nearly $250m

19 October 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Indian Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh received Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan during his working visit to India, Azernews reports.

The two men expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation, discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation, and a number of issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation.

As the Indian media reports, Armenia ordered 3 versions of the Pinaka multiple-launch rocket system from India. In particular, Armenia, under a contract worth $250 million, ordered versions of the Pinaka Mk-1 (range 37.5 km), Pinaka Mk-1 Enhanced (45 km), and Guided Pinaka (75 km) systems.

In late September, the media reported that India and Armenia had signed a contract for the supply of weapons to Armenia in the amount of approximately $244 million. It was reported that the order includes the first-ever export of Indian-made Pinaka MLRS, which are already in service of the Indian army. Anti-tank missiles and ammunition will also be supplied to Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, Suren Papikyan invited his colleague to pay an official visit to Armenia.

