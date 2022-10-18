Azerbaijani Diaspora reps denounce Armenian shellings of civilian targets during second Karabakh war

18 October 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations worldwide in a statement denounced the bombings of civilian villages and towns during the second Karabakh war in 2020, Azernews reports.

"We, Azerbaijanis living in foreign countries, pay tribute to the memory of those, who died as a result of the bombings of September 27- November 10, 2020, by the Armenian armed forces of Azerbaijani cities, condemn the crimes against humanity and peace, and declare with a sense of regret that the perpetrators of these bloody crimes are still not brought to justice,” the Diaspora organizations said in the statement.

