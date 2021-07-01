By Trend

The Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference held jointly with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports on June 30.

The Turkish minister stressed that he discussed the issues related to Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Nagorno-Karabakh region with the Russian foreign minister.

"There are no serious problems in bilateral relations,” Cavusoglu said. “We intend to establish stable peace and stability in these regions."

---

