The official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, clarified the issue regarding the information disseminated on social networks that part of the map of mined areas of Aghdam, transferred by Armenia to Azerbaijan, is 50 percent accurate, and the other part is 20-30 percent accurate.

According to Trend, Anar Eyvazov said that currently experts are conducting a full analysis of these maps:

"First of all, I would like to note that now specialists are conducting a full analysis of the maps. At the same time, this work is practically carried out on the territory. Therefore, it is too early to talk about any numbers and assert whether the maps meet standards. maps of the mined territories of Aghdam, but also on the analysis of all obtained maps of minefields.

I want to say again that the results achieved in this direction will be published in due course."

