By Trend

Specially protected areas of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) lands were inflicted colossal damage, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports referring to the pollution of the Okhchuchay River by Armenia.

According to Karimov, the area of ​​the Basitchay Reserve is 107 hectares, of which 100 hectares are allocated for the protection of plane trees.

“Unfortunately, about 40 hectares of these forests have been destroyed. Currently, the amount of damage is being calculated, monitoring is underway,” added Karimov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz