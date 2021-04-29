By Vafa Ismayilova

Russian peacekeepers stationed in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region have delivered 420 tons of humanitarian aid to Kalbajar region, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported.

The ministry said that a convoy of 20 military vehicles proceeded along the Sugovushan-Kalbajar route and delivered 420 tons of cargo (electrical equipment, construction equipment, and materials) to Kalbajar region to restore the power and water supply systems to social facilities and residential buildings.

"Assistance was rendered to Azerbaijan on the basis of the terms of the trilateral agreement between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9 last year," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In total, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, eleven convoys of motor vehicles transported more than 2,800 tons of cargo, the report added.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in November 2020 under a Moscow-brokered cease-fire deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. The deal stipulates the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre to monitor the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh under the trilateral peace agreement.

