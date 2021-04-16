By Aisha Jabbarova

An Azerbaijani serviceman has died in a mine explosion in liberated Sugovushan settlement, the Defense Ministry told Trend on April 16.

Serviceman Ilkin Bayramov was blown up on a mine on April 3 while searching for missing servicemen in the direction of the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district, the ministry said. He passed away on April 16.

Some 20 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, including 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 26 described Armenia’s failure to provide the maps of mined areas in liberated lands as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this can also be considered to be a war crime as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on liberated territories after the war.