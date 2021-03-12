By Trend

Baku and Yerevan demonstrate constructive attitude within the activity of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh region, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark at a briefing on March 12, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"In general we stress the constructive attitude being demonstrated by both Baku and Yerevan within the trilateral working group chaired by the vice-prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," she said.

Zakharova reminded that the group's main task is to implement the agreements reached at the highest level on restoring all economic and transport links in the region.

"We hope that the positive attitude and the search for mutually acceptable points of contact will prevail both in the official comments and in the field of media of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the diplomat added.

