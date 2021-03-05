By Trend

Demining of the liberated Azerbaijani lands is complicated by the fact that Armenia refuses to provide maps of minefields, Robert Cutler, a senior research fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said.

Cutler made the remark at the online event "New Realities in the South Caucasus: Prospects and Challenges", Trend reports.

“The end of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict presents great opportunities for the region,” the senior research fellow added. “Now, for the first time during a long period, Azerbaijan and Armenia are facing the opportunity to develop the economic cooperation.”

Cutler added that the most important issue at the moment is the demining of the liberated Azerbaijani lands as only after that it is possible to talk about any economic development of these territories.

"The Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center plays an important role in this issue,” Cutler said. “Canada also has extensive experience in this issue and I hope that Canada will share this experience with Azerbaijan."

The senior research fellow regretted that the demining of the liberated Azerbaijani lands is complicated by the fact that Armenia refuses to provide maps of minefields, which may be fully regarded as another crime of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz