The massacre of the civilian population, including children and women, in Azerbaijani Khojaly 29 years ago is qualified as a war crime and a crime against humanity from the viewpoint of international humanitarian law, the Ukrainian expert, Professor Alexander Merezhko told Trend on Feb.26.

Besides, given that innocent people were killed only because they were Azerbaijanis, there is reason to consider this grave crime an act of genocide, stressed Merezhko.

He noted the importance of bringing all those guilty of committing crimes in Khojaly to justice.

"Regardless of the country in which they are now, they must be justly punished. This is required by both international law and justice," added the expert.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

All these acts were committed by the Armenian military with extreme mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism. The second battalion of 366th regiment under the command of Major Seyran Ohanian, the third battalion under the command of Yevgeniy Nabokhin, staff chief of the first battalion Valeriy Chitchyan and more than 50 officers and ensigns took part in the attack, according to "The Investigation Materials Concerning Khojaly Occupation".

