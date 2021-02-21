By Vafa Ismayilova

The National Security Service has called on the local mass media and social media networks not to circulate inaccurate reports damaging Azerbaijan's national interests.

In a statement posted on the service's website on February 19, the security agency said: "Some Azerbaijani social media sources have disseminated inaccurate reports headlined 'Armenian National Security Service Head Armen Abazyan, Russian peacekeeping contingent's head General Rustam Muradov, Azerbaijani National Security Service Head Ali Naghiyev are planned to meet in Sugovushan' and so on. The National Security Ministry categorically denies this kind of information and sharing."

The agency added that details about the meetings held between the Azerbaijani and Armenian national security leaders had so far been made public consistently.

"Given that the issues related to the reliable provision of the state interests, territorial integrity and security of Azerbaijan are met with sensitivity in society, the public will continue to be informed about such meetings," the statement added.

The security agency once again called on the country's media and social media "not to spread ungrounded and inaccurate reports harming the national interests... aimed at misleading the public opinion in Azerbaijan".

It did not rule out the fact that such reports could have been deliberately transmitted to social networks by hostile circles.

"We ask you to refer only to official information by government agencies, noting the inadmissibility of such cases," the statement said.

Naghiyev last met his Armenian counterpart Armen Abazyan on December 30 in Moscow. The meeting discussed the fulfilment of obligations arising from the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders in November 2020.

Moreover, within the norms of international humanitarian law, the sides discussed border security issues, the fight against terrorism in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, clarification of the fate of missing and captured persons following the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the establishment of burial places of bodies and exchange of prisoners, as well as other security issues of mutual interest.

In the course of the discussions, the officials noted the importance of organizing an appropriate communication channel for the exchange of information, if necessary.

--

