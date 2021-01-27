By Trend

The trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh, signed in November 2020, is being consistently implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Putin made the remark speaking via video link at the Davos week on Jan.27.

“Moscow has made active mediation efforts to stop the armed conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. As known, in November, a trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia were signed. It is important that, by and large, it is being consistently implemented,” the Russian leader emphasized.

“We managed to stop the bloodshed, and most importantly, to achieve a complete ceasefire and begin the stabilization process,” said Putin.

