The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted three resolutions condemning Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan in the 44-day war on September 27-November 10 and urged international support to the latter to revive the destroyed territories that have been liberated from occupation.

The resolutions titled "Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan", "Economic assistance to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Destruction and insult of Islamic historical and cultural shrines in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a result of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan" were adopted by 57 OIC member countries at the 47th meeting of the council of OIC foreign ministers held in the Nigerian capital Niamey on November 27-28.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made public the details of the adopted documents.

"We would like to note that these resolutions, which are traditionally adopted annually by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, include new provisions, taking into account the latest situation in the region," the ministry said.

"The resolution entitled 'the Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan' strongly condemned the new phase of Armenia's armed aggression against Azerbaijan that started on September 27 of this year significant civilian casualties and damage on civilian infrastructure within the framework of the aggression, in particular the reckless and brutal bombardment of the densely populated civilian settlements of Azerbaijan, including Ganja, Barda and Tartar cities located outside the conflict zone of Azerbaijan with the use of heavy artillery and missiles, including ballistic and cluster. The actions perpetrated by the Armenian forces against the civilian Azerbaijani population were considered war crimes and crimes against humanity. In the document, the member states welcomed the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 on the liberation of a significant part of the occupied territories and the cessation of hostilities as a result of Azerbaijan's retaliatory operations, the ministry said.

It added that the resolution entitled "Economic Assistance to the Republic of Azerbaijan" states that the de-occupation of Azerbaijani territories will enable more than one million IDPs in Azerbaijan "to return to their homes in safety, honor and dignity, and thus allow to eliminate severe humanitarian problems. In this regard, the member states, Islamic Development Bank and other Islamic Institutions were called upon to extend their assistance to the Government and People of Azerbaijan in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the de-occupied territories with a view to enabling the return of the displaced persons. Here, also all international organizations are called upon to support the economic and social development activities of Azerbaijan".

The resolution entitled "The destruction and desecration of Islamic historical and cultural shrines on occupied Azerbaijan territories that resulted in Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan "strongly condemns the destruction, removal, theft, pillage, illicit movement or misappropriation of Islamic historical and cultural relics and shrines on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as acts of vandalism against these objects, and strongly condemns humiliation and desecration by Armenia of Mosques located in the recently de-occupied territories of Azerbaijan", the ministry said.

The most common examples of cultural heritage damaged by the Armenian armed forces are the Islamic monuments such as mosques, tombs and other places of worship. Armenians have demonstrated their hatred for Azerbaijanis by keeping animals inside mosques.

“Such barbaric treatment of the cultural heritage in the occupied territories, including unique monuments of special importance, is a threat to world heritage,” the Culture Ministry stated earlier.

A trilateral peace agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10 ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions and the resolutions of other international organizations demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

