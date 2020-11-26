By Trend

Armenian acts of terrorism on previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be condemned by European countries and above all by US Department of State and PACE, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

Tase noted that the current liberation of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, glorious victories of Azerbaijan Armed Forces while neutralizing the fascist armed forces of Armenia; have shown that the entire territory of Azerbaijan while occupied by Armenia's terrorist leadership and armed forces; had been destroyed, plundered and burned to the ground by the worst barbarians of humankind.

"Video footage from the recently liberated areas shows clearly that in every village where Yerevan's fascists had set foot, you could see evil on earth and barbaric destruction is beyond any imagination. Holding hostage twenty percent of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is an atrocious and horrendous act that was accompanied by massive ethnic cleansing and brutal massacres against the innocent local civilians of Azerbaijani Nationality; all of these acts of terrorism must be condemned by European countries and above all by US Department of State and PACE,” Tase said.

Tase expressed the need to remind the international community that the environment in Kalbajar has been destroyed and contaminated by Armenia's worst criminals, covered by a political immunity, who had conducted for decades illegal mining activities, extracting large amounts of gold, conducting deforestation operations; while leaving behind destruction that is much worse than damages inflicted by the Barbarian invasions of early middle ages to the European continent.

“Armenian Armed Forces must withdraw from every square inch of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, that is recognized by the international community,” Tase emphasized.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz