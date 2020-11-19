By Trend

Five days after the start of Azerbaijan's counter-offensive operation, already 1,500 servicemen in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces were deserted, former head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, former head of the control service of the Defense Ministry, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"Those who wanted to desert were blocked by us in Karabakh, so as not to be able to return to Armenia and not create panic,” Hakobyan said.

