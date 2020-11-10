By Trend

The liberation of the Shusha city by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has become a culmination of the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, Denis Korkodinov, Russian political observer and editor of the Investigation Service of the World Community Interstate socio-political TV magazine, told Trend.

"This turning point became a stain on the reputation of Nikol Pashinyan, who will surely be overthrown in the coming days. And this is a glorious victory for Azerbaijan," Korkodinov said.

According to Korkodinov, from the military-political, geographical and symbolic points of view, Shusha is of strategic importance, since it enabled the Azerbaijani army to begin preparations for the operation to liberate Khankandi.

"Meanwhile, from the first day of hostilities it was obvious that the intermediate result of the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army is precisely the liberation of the fortress city, lost as a result of the operation "Wedding in the Mountains". In this sense, the liberation of the Shusha city was a "matter of honor" for Baku," Korkodinov noted.

