Shusha will again become the center of the creative industry not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the entire Caucasus, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) of Azerbaijan, Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

Gasimli said this on the occasion of the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian occupation

According to the executive director, the creative and cultural industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the world economy.

“The creative sector is an industry that combines economy, culture and creative technology. According to the international classification, the areas of the creative industry include music, dance and theater, design, architecture and fashion, crafts and visual arts, film, video and photography, literature and publishing, advertising, carpet weaving, television and radio broadcasting, and creative technology. In this sense, Shusha has great potential for the development of the creative and cultural industries,” Gasimli noted.

He also noted that Shusha will be able to regain its former glory of the "Conservatory of the Caucasus".

“Various musical events, music schools, conservatories, the Khary Bulbul festival will return the city to its former glory. Shusha also has a tourist potential. Although the Armenian occupation caused damage to historical monuments and museums, such as the Panahali Khan Palace, Yukhary Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashagy Govhar Agha Mosque, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, the Mausoleum of Molla Panakh Vagif, Shusha Fortress, they will be restored as soon as possible. Shusha has great potential for historical, health and cultural tourism. The pastures of Turshsu, the sources of Sakili, Isa, Shamil, as well as Jydyr-duzu and other attractions promise wide prospects for tourism, including health tourism,” Gasimli stressed.

He added that Shusha also has potential for development as one of the centers of Karabakh carpet weaving.

‘As President Ilham Aliyev noted in his address to the people, we will revive Shusha. Gradually, communications and economy will be restored in all our liberated territories, and life will be revived. As our lands are liberated under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the restored historical justice gives an additional impetus to the development of our society. Faith and self-confidence are the basis of any development,” added Gasimli.

