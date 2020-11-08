By Trend

The joyful news on the liberation of the city of Shusha, announced by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, brought endless happiness to Azerbaijani people, who have been waiting for this day for 28 and a half years.

Hundreds of thousands of people with the flags of Azerbaijan in their hands took to the streets and avenues of the capital, sharing the joy of victory in Shusha, Trend reports.

Footage from Baku streets and avenues:

---

