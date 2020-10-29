By Trend

Armenia is responsible for the death of the Azerbaijani civilians in Barda city, which was subjected to missile attack, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend on Oct. 28.

The administration stressed that by exposing civilians to barbaric missile fire, Armenia is committing war crimes.

"The world community must immediately condemn Yerevan and it is not too late to stop Armenia," the administration said. “Ankara, as before, is close to fraternal Azerbaijan and will support it by using all the possibilities.”

The Armenian Armed Forces subjected Barda district center, a populous territory in which trade centers are located, to missile fire at about 13:00 (GMT+4) on Oct. 28.

Big damage was caused to the civilian infrastructure and vehicles of Barda city.

The death toll as a result of Armenia's missile attack on Barda reached 21, about 70 people were wounded.

---

