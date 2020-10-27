By Trend

Azerbaijan, observing the new humanitarian ceasefire regime, has a restrained attitude towards the provocations of Armenia along the entire front and takes only adequate measures, Trend reports citing a joint statement of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Taking advantage of this, Armenia purposefully aggravates the situation in various directions of the front, especially on the previously liberated territories, preparing the ground for its further provocations, the statement noted.

The leadership of Armenia should already realize and come to terms with the fact that the restored state borders aren’t a conflict zone, but are the state border recognized by the international community that defines the full sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, said the statement.

“The inviolability of the state border must be ensured. Any provocation in this direction is assessed as an act of aggression against our territorial integrity. Taking this into account, Azerbaijan has the right to destroy any legitimate military objects that threaten its territory, regardless of its location,” the statement said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz