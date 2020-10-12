By Trend

In the joint statement regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which was adopted on October 10 night, the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian foreign ministers specifically stressed that the issues of developing mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime will be developed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remark at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Trend reports.

"Of course, given the acute nature in and around Nagorno-Karabakh region, taking into account the severity of the problem of prisoners of war and detainees and, of course, the need to return the bodies of the dead to their relatives, we must not delay the development of such verification mechanisms,” the Russian foreign minister added.

“The corresponding work is underway,” Lavrov added. “The Russian Federation participates in it, the co-chairs offer all possible assistance. The International Committee of the Red Cross, with which we are also in contact, is ready to join as soon as the situation is stabilized."

As for Russia's further participation in the settlement process, Lavrov stressed that the country will be actively engaged in this issue as one of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

