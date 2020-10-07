By Trend

By disseminating misinformation, Armenian media outlets deceive their people, and thereby trying to hide massive losses of their armed forces, as well as actual situation on the front line, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

According to Eyvazov, Armenian Armed Forces have lost control over the occupied territories.

“Unable to overcome these failures, the Armenian side resorts to various provocations," he said.

Eyvazov further said that Azerbaijan observes all the norms of international law, and doesn't shoot at civilians, only military targets.

“Azerbaijani side can establish safe humanitarian passagess, and in this regard, appeals were made to the population of Armenia. Azerbaijan will create conditions for safe withdrawal of Armenian servicemen who want to leave the occupied lands,” Eyvazov added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

