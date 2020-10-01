By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani army destroyed the artillery pieces of the Armenian army, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on October 1.

The ministry circulated the footage of the destruction of artillery pieces.

The Defense Ministry said today that Armenian military formations suffer heavy losses along the entire front under the pressure of attacks by units of the Azerbaijan army.

Armenian military units located in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are suffering serious problems in logistical support of their subunits, the ministry said.

"The concern of the Armenian military command is that the logistics officers, fearing to be hit by our units, refuse to deliver ammunition and fuel-lubricants to the foremost units," defense ministry stated.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

