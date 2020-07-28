By Trend

A protest action in relation to a military provocation committed by the Armenian army in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district in the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, as well as the continuing fact of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, was held in the US’ state of Minnesota on July 27, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora told Trend.

“The action, which was held in the state’s capital, Saint Paul city, was organized by the Minnesota-Azerbaijan Association. A convoy of cars with the state flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and the US, with posters containing various slogans, drove through the city streets, drawing public attention to the realities of Azerbaijan,” the committee said.

“Azerbaijani compatriots called on the US Congress, the world community and international organizations to take decisive steps to put an end to the occupation and aggressive policy of Armenia, to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from occupation and restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said the committee.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

