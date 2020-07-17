By Ayya Lmahamad

The Turkish National Assembly issued a statement today condemning Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, local media reported.

"Armenia is on the wrong path. By keeping Azerbaijani lands, Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas under occupation for years, it is creating a serious obstacle to peace and stability in the South Caucasus. We call on the international community to respond to such behavior of Armenia, which ignores law and regulations. We reiterate our support for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

Moreover, the parliamenterians stressed that Armenia should implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council and OSCE, and leave the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar condemned Armenia's cross-border agression against and voiced support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Three Azerbaijani servicemen died while thwarting the Armenian attack.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks during the night leading to July 13. Another Azerbaijani soldier lost his life during the battle.

The battles continued on the night leading to July 14 during which five Azerbaijani servicemen, including a major general and a colonel, were killed.

Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

