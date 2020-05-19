By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation around COVID-19 via a telephone conversation held on May 19, MFA's press service reported.

Namely, the sides discussed the assemblage of the Azerbaijani citizens on the Azerbaijani-Russian border due to lockdown amidst pandemic and the steps to be taken in coordination by both countries to settle this issue.

On May 16, Russia’s Dagestan set up 23 tents in Magaramkent region bordering Azerbaijan to give temporary accommodation for 210 Azerbaijani citizens who cannot return to their country due to the closure of Russian-Azerbaijani border.

The Ministers also discussed developing bilateral strategic relations, including the broadening of economic-trade relations, as well as the transportation of goods.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijani Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his counterpart on the latest video-conference with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which was held on May 18.

The meeting has been held in accordance with the instructions received after the telephone conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held on May 18.

During the meeting, the presidents highlighted the work done in combating the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged views on measures taken in this regard at the border checkpoints between the two countries on the conditions of mutual coordination.

