Armenian prime minister’s irresponsible behavior negates possibility of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement, said spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva, Trend reports on May 9.

She was commenting on the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied Shusha city of Azerbaijan to celebrate “victory day”.

”Prime minister of the country, which has been violating the norms and principles of international law for almost 30 years, keeping the Azerbaijani lands under military occupation, violating the fundamental rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis, as well as heroizing fascist criminals, is talking about the "victory", "peace" and "security", which is the apotheosis of hypocrisy. Ignoring the demand of the international community to put an end to the occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pashinyan, speaking on “victory" in the occupied Azerbaijani Shusha city, probably understands that this irresponsible behavior of Armenia justifying groundless territorial claims against Azerbaijan, nullifies the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Abdullayeva noted.

Such behavior of the Armenian leadership clearly demonstrates its wrong position in the negotiations on resolving the conflict, which is peculiar to the occupying country and the aggressor, whose sole purpose is to strengthen the dangerous status quo based on the forcible retention of foreign territories, the spokesperson said.

“This intention of Armenia will not be supported by anyone. Azerbaijan, unequivocally supported by international law, justice and the world community, will liberate its lands from the occupation and ensure territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. There is no other way to resolve the conflict and ensure peace and security in the region,” Abdullayeva said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

