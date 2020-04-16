By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has described as a game illegal elections held in occupied Nagorno-Karabkah region on April 14.

"We reiterate that these "elections" organized by the occupying country, regardless of their rounds, are nothing but a setup game with no legitimacy" Leyla Abdullayeva said.

"Referring to the unequivocal position of the international community on this illegal act held in our country’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that is temporarily under occupation, I would like to remind that the so-called "elections" and their results have been firmly rejected by leading international organizations and numerous states", the spokeswoman said.

She recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s statement made on April 14 that "these "elections" once again showed that the international community does not recognize the illegal junta in Nagorno Karabakh.

Abdullayeva also recalled that members of the international community continue to release statements about the so-called "elections", expressing support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"Elections in Azerbaijan are held in accordance with the Constitution of our country. As to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, elections can be held after the elimination of the military occupation factor and with the participation of both communities of the region. I think no additional commentary is needed on this matter", she concluded.

