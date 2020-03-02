By Akbar Mammadov

The OSCE Minsk Group must implement more effective works for resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Movlut Cavusoglu tweeted.

“This solution should be in full respect of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan”, the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

