The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry Abbas Mousavi said Iran supports peaceful solutions for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

“Iran is ready to cooperate on reducing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he added in a press conference in Tabriz on Saturday.

"Our stance toward the Karabakh conflict is clear, and we have announce it within the framework of the international law," he stressed.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 and escalated into armed clashes after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Sporadic tensions and border skirmishes have continued in the region despite a ceasefire signed in 1994.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan; however, it is governed by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Mousavi further added that Iran has suggested peaceful solutions for the settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

