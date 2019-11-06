By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said that the policy of aggression pursued by Armenia poses a serious threat to regional and international security.

"Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia continues to represent a serious threat to regional and international security and undermines Azerbaijan’s efforts to utilize its full potential for sustainable development," Mammadyarov said while addressing the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Somalia Contact Group meeting in Doha on November 4.

The minister stressed that Baku continues to face ongoing military aggression from Armenia, which led to the occupation of 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions.

About one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, and numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments of the country were destroyed as a result of this aggression, Mammadyarov reminded.

"From the very first day of the conflict, combat operations have been conducted exclusively in Azerbaijan’s territory, almost in the center of the country, affecting its civilian population and infrastructure," the minister concluded.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with seven adjacent districts came under control of Armenian forces during the war in early 1990s. The occupation displaced around one million Azerbaijanis that were expelled from their homes as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by representatives from Russia, U.S. and France has been brokering the peace negotiations since 1994. To this day, Armenia refuses to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions that call for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the Azerbaijani territories.

OIC has been following the crisis since 1992 and has always condemned the occupation of a great part of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia as illegal.

The OIC encourages all efforts and initiatives for the just and peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz