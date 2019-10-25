By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that Armenia’s unconstructive policy is the reason behind the stalemate in the resolution of the protracted Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between the two countries.

Abdullayeva made the comments on October 18, in response to her Armenian counterpart Anna Naghdalyan’ claims that Baku has rejected Kazan documents presented by the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We have repeatedly witnessed Armenian side making such ridiculous statements. However, instead of continuing such futile attempts, Armenia must think about the real reasons of delays in advancing the negotiation process and take steps that could ensure peace and security in the region and create conditions for Armenia itself to break the deadlock in which it found itself due to its unconstructive position", Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson stressed that Azerbaijan has always supported continuation of substantive negotiations based on all documents requiring liberation of its occupied territories and the return of internally displaced persons to their homeland.

"The current process began with negotiations at the level of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries in Prague and led to the development of so-called ‘Madrid Principles’ in 2007 by the OSCE Minsk Group. In 2009, these proposals were finalized and became known as so-called ‘updated Madrid principles’. On their basis, in 2009-2013, heads of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs made joint statements, outlining the main contours of the conflict settlement. This logic is reflected in all subsequent activities of the co-chairs, as well as in their statements, including the one made March 9, 2019," Abdullayeva said.

The Kazan document was also based on the norms and principles of international law reflected in the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, as well as on well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council and relevant decisions of other international organizations, Abdullayeva said.

Armenian Spokesperson Naghdalyan’s remarks came after the interview of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with Russian Izvestia newspaper on October 17, in which Mammadyarov had expressed disappointment with the recent meeting with his Armenian counterpart in New York on September 23, and lack of progress in the negotiation process.

