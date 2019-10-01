By Abdul Kerimkhanov

By ignoring Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan openly demonstrates that he is against the settlement of the conflict, Tural Ganjaliyev, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh region has told Trend.

Ganjaliyev noted that Pashinyan’s statement made in August 5 in which he called for Karabakh’s unification with Armenia, proves Armenia’s aggressive stance once again. Armenian PM made his controversial statement in occupied Khankendi on August 5, 2019. Pashinyan’s call for annexation is similar to the calls made in the 1980s in Yerevan about cessation of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan.

Ganjaliyev stressed that Pashinyan’s reproaches in response to a statement by Matthew Bryza, (former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from the U.S), demonstrate the aggressive essence of his government.

Earlier, Bryza said that Pashinyan’s call for annexation of Karabakh marks the end of negotiations to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

By ignoring the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Pashinyan openly demonstrates that he is against the settlement of the conflict. This contradicts Pashinyan’s claims that “he is the first Armenian leader who supports any option to resolve the conflict, acceptable for both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan,” Ganjaliyev said.

“Pashinyan should familiarize himself with the OSCE Helsinki documents adopted in 1992 before accusing anyone of ignorance of the conflict. If he was well-acquainted with these documents, he would know that the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh are enshrined in them, as parties interested in resolving the conflict,” Gancaliyev said.

"With his recent statements, Pashinyan showed that it was him, not Matthew Bryza, who was not informed about the conflict," he added.

Ganjaliyev emphasized that the only way to resolve the conflict is to ensure the peaceful co-existence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

"We have repeatedly expressed these thoughts and brought them to the attention of both international organizations and Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh," he added.

Addressing the Armenian community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, Ganjaliyev said that Armenians living in the region must free themselves from the criminal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and agree to peaceful co-existence with the region's Azerbaijani community within the framework of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

He added that Pashinyan's recent statements must be perceived as an attempt to deceive the Armenian community, which is in an information blockade.

"Those who are really interested in peace and security, economic development and progress in the region should understand that without a peaceful resolution of the conflict and ensuring the restoration of the cohabitation of the two communities of Nagorno-Karabakh, this cannot be achieved. The faster the Armenian leadership realizes this, the faster justice, development and stability will be restored in the region," Ganjaliyev concluded.

