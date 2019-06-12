By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Germany is making every possible effort to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Thomas Oppermann, Vice-President of the German Bundestag.

He made the remarks at the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” in Baku on June 12.

Oppermann said that the peace negotiations necessarily produce results. He stressed the need to make efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Bundestag vice-president mentioned that the conflict has been lasting for decades, and people suffer from it, facing various problems.

He pointed out that Germany supports the OSCE mission in this direction.

Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is looking for ways to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Oppermann expressed hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would be resolved by peaceful means.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is a partner in the Caucasus in which Germany is interested and the fifth largest exporter of oil to this country.

The conference in Baku was organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament and as part of cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

OSCE PA President George Tsereteli and Vice-President Azay Guliyev, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova, Vice-President of the Bundestag Thomas Oppermann, Vice-Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Sureyya Sadi Bilgic, Azerbaijani, Turkish, German MPs and ambassadors of these countries, media representatives attended the event.

The event aims to create a Baku platform for dialogue and cooperation, consisting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Germany, as part of which the ways to prevent threats to security, strengthen mutual trust and dialogue, bring cooperation between participating countries to a qualitatively new level, develop relations in the transport and energy sectors will be discussed.

The Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation, which includes the Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation, is planned to be held annually in June in Baku.

