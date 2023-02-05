Azerbaijan registers 18 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

5 February 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan registered 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 5.

Some 19 patients have recovered and 1 patients have died in the reporting period.

Up until now, 828,082 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,811 of them have recovered, and 10,096 people have died. Currently, 175 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, around 1,340 tests have been carried out in the country to reveal the COVID-19 cases.

A total of 128 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

Some 37 citizens were injected with the first vaccine dose, 23 citizens received second dose, while the third dose and the next doses were injected to 56 people. As many as 12 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,943,868 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,706 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,327 people – the second dose, 3,398,507 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

At the same time, 265,328 people were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

