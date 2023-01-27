Country registers 24 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

27 January 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan registered 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 37 patients have recovered and three patients have died in the reported period.

A total of 328 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 153 citizens, the second dose- 42 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 120 citizens. Some 13 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

to be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz