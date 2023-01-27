Country registers 24 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries
Azerbaijan registered 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Some 37 patients have recovered and three patients have died in the reported period.
A total of 328 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the past 24 hours.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 153 citizens, the second dose- 42 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 120 citizens. Some 13 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.
to be updated
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz